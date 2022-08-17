Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Tops the French Charts - Sales

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (NS) has taken first place on the French charts for week 31, 2022, according to SELL.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) is the one non-Nintendo Switch game in the top five. It came in second place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) took third place, Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) came in fourth place, and Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7 Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Metro Exodus: Complete Edition Elden Ring

PS4 Gran Theft Auto V F1 22 Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Gran Theft Auto V F1 22 Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports PC The Sims 4: High School Years Farming Simulator 22 The Sims 4

