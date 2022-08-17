Xbox Might Have Teased Death Stranding is Coming to PC Game Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 422 Views
The official Twitter account for PC Game Pass has updated its profile picture that could be a tease that Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding might be coming to the service.
"Sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic," reads a tweet from the official PC Game Pass Twitter account.
Twitter user @naven0m found the same spot used in the new profile picture in Death Stranding.
Found it pic.twitter.com/xlHwrqz0qD— NV (@naven0m) August 16, 2022
Death Stranding first released for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019, followed by the PC in July 2020 and the PlayStation 5 in September 2021.
The game on the PS5 and PS4 was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, however, the PC version was published by 505 Games.
With PC Game Pass specifically teasing the game would likely mean it will only be made available on PC Game Pass and not on Game Pass for Xbox consoles.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Looks like Sony is really blocking releases on other Console basically (not only timed but in general); this is probably smarter in the end even if it cost a bit more money at this point.
I wonder if it will be the same with Death Loop. Maybe they actually signed that kind of deal where it can come out on PC but never on any other consoles.
Its been confirmed Deathloop only has exclusivity for a year, although it doesn’t look like it will hit xbox on day 366 you’d assume it’ll come sooner rather than later.
Did we get any official about that 1 year. I thought this as just an assumption? Which is why based on the DS situation; I'm starting to doubt it. Maybe it is because Microsoft cannot talk about it until the year is gone? I don't know, but I did not think this was official but just that, an assumption.
Sony owns the Death Stranding IP, so definitely will never come to Xbox. But with the game on PC already, I can see how that deal could've been worked out.
Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo were confirmed for timed exclusivity only. Also they were both published by Bethesda, so Sony doesn't own either IP. I imagine Xbox can't bring Deathloop to Game Pass or even market it in any way till September 15th at the earliest.
That's what I'm doubting. Deathloop does not seem to come on Xbox soon so I'm wondering if they did not block it at all. I think it was would be smart from Sony to do that; maybe a bit more expensive, but blocking it timed on PC and forever on Console. Did we really get an official confirmation about Death Loop being only 1 year exclusives? I feel like this was just some assumption so far. (but again, I'm not so sure :))
What a weird comment of trying to throw shade. Of course Sony is going to block the release of their own IP of Death Stranding on a rival console. Isn't MS blocking Starfield, RedFall, Avowed etc on Playstation? Why would they do that? Because they own those IP's. The hypocrisy of your comment is ridiculous.
Shade at what? I'm not in your console wars. I'm saying this is how it looks like that's all. Nothing to do with throwing shade or whatever. I think if Sony is doing that; it makes sense for them, they are a business... And I never said that was bad because Sony was doing it and not everyone else... Obviously everybody paying for that kind of stuff and I'm just feeling like the DS situation is showing that for DeathLoop it may be not what people believed (1 year timed) lol Seriously, you people need to grow up and stop thinking everything is about console wars and plastic boxes.
And if the did so what? It’s just business and both companies have been doing it for years. Sometimes you’re just on the wrong side of the track.👍
? I never said it was bad or good... Not sure what your comment is about... Just saying that this is what it looks like.
Gamepass will eventually have to change to be sustainable. I believe they will eventually do a tier system where only the top tier will have Day & Date AAA games.
And where are your official sources showing that GamePass is not sustainable? Cause Microsoft says it is...