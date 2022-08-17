Xbox Might Have Teased Death Stranding is Coming to PC Game Pass - News

/ 422 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The official Twitter account for PC Game Pass has updated its profile picture that could be a tease that Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding might be coming to the service.

"Sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic," reads a tweet from the official PC Game Pass Twitter account.

Twitter user @naven0m found the same spot used in the new profile picture in Death Stranding.

Death Stranding first released for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019, followed by the PC in July 2020 and the PlayStation 5 in September 2021.

The game on the PS5 and PS4 was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, however, the PC version was published by 505 Games.

With PC Game Pass specifically teasing the game would likely mean it will only be made available on PC Game Pass and not on Game Pass for Xbox consoles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles