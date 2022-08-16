The Company Man Launches August for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 211 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Leoful and developer Forust announced the 2D action-adventure game, The Company Man, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 26.

The game first released for PC via Steam in May 2021 and for the Nintendo Switch in January 2022.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Battle the corporate machine in The Company Man! A 2D action-adventure where you can hit your crazy co-workers with a keyboard and shoot your evil bosses with emails. Survive the struggles of working life and fulfill your lifelong quest to be CEO!

The War of Work

Jim finally graduates from university, ready to launch his epic career in the Good Water Company. But things quickly spiral into insanity as he finds himself fighting to keep his job.

Drink coffee to survive the tortures of working life. Learn the quirks of each department, from the air-conditioned ice lands of accounting to the mountains of paperwork in human resources, beating every floor on your journey to the top!

Key Features:

Unique enemies including real-life inspired farting co-workers.

Beautifully painted environments.

Thoughtfully crafted hand-drawn animations.

Classic side-scrolling action.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles