Kirby's Dream Buffet Launches Next Week

Publisher Nintendo and developer HAL Laboratory announced Kirby’s Dream Buffet will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on August 17.

View the overview trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bump, battle, and boost your way to sweet victory.

Have a feast of fun with family and friends in Kirby’s Dream Buffet for the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Roll through a smorgasbord of food-themed stages in delicious four-player competition as a rounder-than-usual Kirby. Anyone can take the cake in Kirby’s Dream Buffet! This digital game is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Four Types of Frenzied Fun

Gourmet Grand Prix – Race across mouth-watering obstacle courses collecting strawberries to plump up Kirby. Play a minigame in the bonus stage between races. Then turn the tides in the battle round—a final fruity fight atop a floating platform.

– Race across mouth-watering obstacle courses collecting strawberries to plump up Kirby. Play a minigame in the bonus stage between races. Then turn the tides in the battle round—a final fruity fight atop a floating platform. Race – Roll through food-themed courses collecting strawberries and Copy Foods as you race to the finish. Earn extra strawberries at cake goals at the end of the race.

– Roll through food-themed courses collecting strawberries and Copy Foods as you race to the finish. Earn extra strawberries at cake goals at the end of the race. Minigame – Play a delectable minigame between races! Compete with other players to collect as many strawberries as possible within the time limit.

– Play a delectable minigame between races! Compete with other players to collect as many strawberries as possible within the time limit. Battle Royale – In the final confrontation, knock opponents off the stage to steal their strawberries. Use your Copy Food Abilities as you battle it out to see which Kirby has grown largest!

Cute and Competitive Fun

Play with a Pal – Battle with another player on a single Nintendo Switch family system.

– Battle with another player on a single Nintendo Switch family system. Play with a Group – Get snacky with up to four players via local wireless or online.

– Get snacky with up to four players via local wireless or online. Delectable Customization Options

Find Your Sweet Style – Dress Kirby in scrumptious costumes that look like Meta Knight, King Dedede, Elfilin, and more.

Add a Dash of Color – Customize Kirby with an array of different color options to help you start the race in style.

– Customize Kirby with an array of different color options to help you start the race in style. Top it Off with Treats – Decorate your own cake with treats that look like cookies, chocolates, and candies from the Kirby series of games.

Power Up with Copy Foods

When you see a Food Box, roll through it to gain a Copy Food Ability. You might get a Turbo Burning boost from a Burning Pepper or a Hyper Tornado from Tornado Frosting!

With simple controls and the chance for quick comebacks, these playful power-ups can help level the competition for younger players.

