Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, Hardware Sales Improve

posted 2 hours ago

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 112,728 units, according to Famitsu for the week July 31, 2022.

Digimon Survive (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 28,536 units. Tengoku Struggle: Strayside (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 10,912 units.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) dropped to third place with sales of 24,966 units, while Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (NS) remained fourth place with sales of 17,209 units.

LIVE A LIVE (NS) dropped from first to fifth place with sales of 14,098 units. Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) re-entered the top 10 in sixth place with sales of 12,453 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped from sixth to seventh place with sales of 11,542 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is down one spot to eighth place with sales of 11,201 units. Minecraft (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 9,873 units.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch and one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 73,238 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 39,336 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 8,988 units, the 3DS sold 87 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 14 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo, 07/29/22) – 112,728 (New) [NSW] Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco, 07/28/22) – 28,536 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 24,966 (623,493) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 17,209 (217,472) [NSW] LIVE A LIVE (Square Enix, 07/22/22) – 14,098 (85,235) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 12,453 (139,888) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,542 (4,745,609) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 11,201 (823,909) [NSW] Tengoku Struggle: Strayside (Idea Factory, 07/28/22) – 10,912 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,873 (2,727,866)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 42,355 (2,097,719) PlayStation 5 – 36,237 (1,548,670) Switch – 20,489 (18,547,427) Switch Lite – 10,394 (4,827,025) Xbox Series X – 7,093 (134,893) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,099 (255,311) Xbox Series S – 1,895 (148,132) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 87 (1,187,961) PlayStation 4 – 14 (7,819,783)

