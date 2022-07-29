Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 28th week of 2022. The game is up one spot compared to the previous week.

FIFA 22 is up from fifth to second place, while Mario Strikers: Battle League remained in third place. Nintendo Switch Sports remained in fourth place. F1 22 has dropped from first to fifth place.

Gran Turismo 7 and Elden Ring re-entered the top 10 in sixth and seventh places, respectively.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, and four multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 28, 2022: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo Switch Sports F1 22 Gran Turismo 7 Elden Ring Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

