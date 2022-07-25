F1 22 Tops the Italian Charts, Mario Strikers Takes 2nd - Sales

F1 22 (PS4) has taken first place for another week on the Italian charts for Week 28, 2022, which ended July 19, 2022. The PlayStation 5 version dropped from second to fifth place.

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) came in third second, while Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) took thiord place. NBA 2K22 (PS4) took fourth place and Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle (NS) came in sixth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in seventh place, The Crew 2 (PS4) took eighth place, Minecraft (NS) is in ninth place, and The Last of Us Part II (PS4) came in 10th place.

There are five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four PlayStation 4 titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 28, 2022:

F1 22 (PS4) Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS)* Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* NBA 2K22 (PS4) F1 22 (PS5) Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* The Crew 2 (PS4) Minecraft (NS) The Last of us Part II (PS4)

*Retail sales only

