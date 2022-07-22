NBA 2K22 Remains in 1st on the New Zealand Charts, GTAV Took 2nd Place - Sales

NBA 2K22 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 17, 2022.

Grand Theft Auto V has remained in second place and Nintendo Switch Sports re-entered the top 10 in third place. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is up three spots to fourth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped from third to fifth place, while The Crew 2 raced up the charts from ninth to sixth place. FIFA 22 is up one spot to seventh place and Battlefield 2042 re-entered the top 10 in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Sports Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Red Dead Redemption 2 The Crew 2 FIFA 22 Battlefield 2042 F1 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

