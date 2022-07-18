Switch Sales Top 110M, PS5 Tops 21M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 3-9 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 292,826 units sold for the week ending July 9, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 110.10 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 178,808 units to bring its lifetime sales to 21.03 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 154,407 units to bring their lifetime sales to 15.61 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 22,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 57,000 units. PS4 sold 200,767 units for the week ending July 11, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 97,433 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 8,483 units, and the Xbox One sold 443 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 35,503 units (-10.8%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 33,099 (-15.6%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 32,095 units (26.2%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 21,079 units (-71.3%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 11,925 units (-96.4%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 12,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 27,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 11,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 8.22 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 4.06 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.96 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 292,826 ( 110,100,217 ) PlayStation 5 - 178,808 ( 21,032,494 ) Xbox Series X|S - 154,407 ( 15,610,725 ) PlayStation 4 - 8,483 ( 116,956,601 ) Xbox One - 443 ( 50,531,060 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 104,706 Xbox Series X|S - 81,536 PlayStation 5 - 72,930 PlayStation 4 - 5,693 Xbox One - 363

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 82,379 PlayStation 5 - 62,446

Xbox Series X|S - 45,942

PlayStation 4 - 2,585 Xbox One - 64 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 93,414 PlayStation 5 - 37,714 Xbox Series X|S - 21,489 PlayStation 4 - 124 Xbox One - 8

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,327 PlayStation 5 - 5,718 Xbox Series X|S - 5,440

PlayStation 4 - 81 Xbox One - 8 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

