Final Fantasy VII Remake Devs Were Once Considering 2 Parts, But Decided on a Trilogy - News

/ 299 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix in June of this year announced the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be called Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and it will launch next Winter for the PlayStation 5.

It was also confirmed the remakes of Final Fantasy VII will be a trilogy. However, creative director Tetsuya Nomura and producer Yoshinori Kitase in an interview with Famitsu said they were unsure how many games it would take to retell the entire story of Final Fantasy VII.

"The reason we didn’t announce how many parts there would be until now was because we were considering whether it would be a trilogy or a two-part series," said Nomura via a translation from VideoGamesChronicle.

"Originally, I was planning a trilogy, but Kitase suggested that they would like to explore the possibility of a two-part series."

Kitase added, "It’s one of the many ideas that came up. At the beginning of development for Final Fantasy VII Remake, it was difficult to see how many man-hours and what kind of development cycle would be necessary, but by the time we finished, we could understand the required man-hours and schedule.

"Therefore, in truth, I thought that there might be an option to make it to the end in the next game."

Nomura added that fans don't need to worry that the remakes could go beyond three games.

"Right away, there were no plans to create more than three games," he said. "Since Final Fantasy VII Remake only led up to leaving Midgar, it is difficult to incorporate the original content in the remaining two parts, so some people may be worried that something may be omitted. Rest assured that the remaining volume will not merely be a digest of the original."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles