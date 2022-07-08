Rumor: PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for July 2022 Leaked - News

/ 574 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for July 2022 have reportedly leaked online by ResetEra user BlackBate.

PushSquare reports the user has accurately leaked information on games ahead of their release and announcement, including details on Death Stranding Director's Cut, Skull and Bones and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Here is the list of games reportedly coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for July 2022:

Stray (Previously confirmed for July 2022)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade + Episode INTERmission

+ Episode INTERmission Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed Unity

Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

The user has clarified that this is "some" of the games that will be added to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for July 2022 and they will be added to the service on July 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles