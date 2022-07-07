F1 22 Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 200 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

F1 22 has debuted in first place in its third week on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 26th week of 2022.

Mario Strikers: Battle League after spending three weeks in first place has dropped to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to third place.

Nintendo Switch Sports has dropped from second to fourth place, while FIFA 22 remained in fifth place. Minecraft remained in sixth place and The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, and three multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 26, 2022: F1 22 - NEW Mario Strikers: Battle League Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports FIFA 22 Minecraft The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Kirby and the Forgotten Land Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Mario Party Superstars

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles