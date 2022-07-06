PS5 Best-Selling Console in the UK in June, All 3 Consoles Neck-and-Neck - Sales

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter announced the PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform in the UK in June 2022, while the Xbox Series X|S came in second place, and the Nintendo Switch in third-place.

Sales for the three consoles were neck-and-neck in June. PS5 sales were up two percent compared to May, Xbox Series X|S sales were up 31 percent, and Switch sales were up 24 percent.

Overall, all consoles are down year-on-year, however, sales have increased in recent months.

For 2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console in the UK, while the Xbox Series X|S is second, and PlayStation 5 is third.

June was a solid month for console sales in the UK. Switch sales up 24%, PS5 sales up 2%, Xbox Series sales up 31%. Overall, all console are down year-on-year, but things are picking up on a monthly basis — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) July 6, 2022

