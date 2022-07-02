Sony Santa Monica Calls for Respect Following Toxic Behavior - News

/ 164 Views

by, posted 39 minutes ago

Sony Santa Monica, the God of War developer, has released a statement on Twitter calling for fans to treat others with respect following toxic behavior.

"Every single person at Santa Monica Studio is working to create a game that we’re proud of, one that we hope you will enjoy playing once released," reads the tweet from Sony Santa Monica.

"Our fans inspire us, and we understand the passion and desire for more information. But that passion should not be toxic nor come at the expense of any human being’s dignity.

"Let’s celebrate our community by treating each other, every game and developer alike, with respect."

pic.twitter.com/fd5ZYp6lxm — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) July 1, 2022

The message from Sony Santa Monica follows fans of the game sending a female developer explicit photos and asking her to reveal God of War: Ragnarok's release date.

Creative director Cory Barlog was shocked by what fans were doing and he said, "I cannot believe I even have to say this but don’t fucking send dick pics to ANYONE on this team, or anyone in this industry for that matter. They are busting their ass to make some for you to enjoy. Show some fucking respect."

He added, "The answer is not to find someone to blame or focus hate on. maybe just pay it forward and treat the people that make the things we love with some human decency and respect. this is not a battle, we are not at war. we are just trying to make [and] enjoy things together."

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer responded to Barlog in agreement to what he said.

"So well said Cory," said Spencer. "Can't wait to enjoy [God of War: Ragnarok] when it comes out. And thanks to you and the team for the amazing work that goes into creating things we love. Thank you."

Are you fucking kidding me with this now???



I cannot believe I even have to say this but don’t fucking send dick pics to ANYONE on this team, or anyone in this industry for that matter.



They are busting their ass to make some for you to enjoy.



Show some fucking respect. https://t.co/o0xEZkWouj — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 30, 2022

So well said Cory. Can't wait to enjoy GoW when it comes out. And thanks to you and the team for the amazing work that goes into creating things we love. Thank you. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 30, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles