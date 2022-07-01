Sonic Origins Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 211 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sonic Origins has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 26, 2022.

The Nintendo Switch title, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, debuted in seventh place.

Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to second place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to third place. FIFA 22 is up from seventh to fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Sonic Origins - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 22 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands NBA 2K22 Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - NEW Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Call of Duty: Black Ops III Dishonored

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles