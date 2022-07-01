Meta Quest 2 Has Sold 14.8 Million Units, Most Successful VR Headset - Sales

Facebook has announced the Meta Quest 2 has sold 14.8 million units worldwide since its launch in October 2020.

The Meta Quest 2 was developed by Facebook Reality Labs, formerly known as Oculus, and announced during Facebook Connect 7 in September 2020. It released on October 13, 2020 and is the most successful VR headset to date.

Virtual reality sales grew 97 percent in 2021 and 242 percent in Q1 2022.

