Sega Looking to Create Live-Action TV and Movies Based on Atlus IPs - News

/ 200 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sega's head of entertainment productions film and TV Toru Nakahara speaking with IGN has said they are looking at creating live-action TV shows and movies based on Atlus IPs with a variety of studios and producers.

ATlus IPs include Shin Megami Tensei, Persona, and Catherine.

"Atlus' worlds are filled with high drama, cutting-edge style and compelling characters," said Nakahara. "Stories like those from the Persona franchise really resonate with our fans and we see an opportunity to expand the lore like no one has seen — or played — before."

Nakahara added, "Together, Sega and Atlus, are working to bring these stories and worlds to life through new mediums and for new audiences."

Nakahara is also the lead producer on the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movies and Sonic Prime TV series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles