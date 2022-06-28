Pac-Man World Re-Pac Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 270 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco has announced action platformer Pac-Man World Re-Pac for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch on August 26.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Feed Your Appetite for Adventure! In PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC, PAC-MAN arrives home on his birthday to find the Ghosts have kidnapped PAC-MAN’s family and friends and ruined his party! PAC-MAN must set out to adventure through the six areas of Ghost Island to rescue his family and friends, and face-off against the Ghosts’ boss, TOC-MAN! With polished graphics, enhanced gameplay, and updated features—PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC is action / platforming fun for both experienced PAC-fans and new PAC-thusiasts the world over!

A Modernized Classic

Taking Advantage of current generation hardware, this 3D action-adventure platformer is packed with smoother intuitive gameplay, updated visuals and a wider view of the action.

Multiple Modes

Adventure through the main campaign in Quest Mode, play a collection of 3D mazes in Maze Mode! Clear Quest Mode to unlock the PAC-MAN game in Original Mode!

A World of Adventure

Dodge Ghosts and other baddies, solve environmental puzzles, and collect items through the six areas of Ghost Island each with multiple levels and unique boss battle challenge!

He’s Got the Moves

More than running and chomping—PAC-MAN will butt-bounce, rev-roll, hover jump, and more through the six areas while collecting PAC-DOTS, fruit, and power ups!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles