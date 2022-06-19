The Quarry Beats Mario Strikers to Top the Australian Charts - Sales

The Quarry debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 12, 2022.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is the one other new title in the top 10. It debuted in second place.

Nintendo Switch Sports, Grand Theft Auto V, and FIFA 22 dropped three spots to third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

The Quarry - NEW Mario Strikers: Battle League - NEW Nintendo Switch Sports Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order NBA 2K22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition Elden Ring

