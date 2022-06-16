N64's Pokemon Snap Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on June 24 - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game, Pokémon Snap, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Friday, June 24.

Pokémon Snap released for the Nintendo 64 in March 1999.

Here is an overview of the game:

Professor Oak needs your help!

The Professor has asked you to capture the Wild Pokémon of Pokémon Island on film Tour the island in your ZERO-ONE vehicle and snap pictures of Pokémon in their natural habitat. Wild Pokémon are often camera-shy. so you’ll have to use special items to bring them out in the open. Only the best shots will do for the Professor’s Pokémon Report, so sharpen your photography skills and get ready to SNAP!

Key Features:

The first-ever N64 game to feature the world famous Pokémon-fully rendered in #D!

Explore the many environments of Pokémon Island, like the sunny beach, the mysterious caves, and even a red-hot volcano!

Many different types of Pokémon inhabit the island. See how many you can catch on film!

Print your photos as stickers at Pokémon Snap Stations!

