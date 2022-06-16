Switch Tops 25 Million Units Sold in Japan - Sales

/ 1,497 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 90,885 units, according to Famitsu for the week June 12, 2022.

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 32,173 units.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) dropped from first to third place with sales of 26,476 units and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is down one spot to fourth place with sales of 11,345 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped from fourth to fifth place with sales of 9,320 units and Minecraft (NS) remained in sixth place with sales of 7,325.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) came in seventh place with sales of 6,759 units. Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) took eighth place with sales of 5,080 units.

Nine of the top 10 games were for the Nintendo Switch, while one was for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 58,436 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 12,440 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 6,242 units, the 3DS sold 207 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 78 units.

The Nintendo Switch has now sold over 25 million units in Japan.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 90,885 (New) [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo, 06/10/22) – 32,173 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 26,476 (474,257) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 11,345 (760,922) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,320 (4,673,943) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,325 (2,670,490) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,759 (3,175,829) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 5,080 (107,121) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,953 (4,90,826) [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 4,073 (187,302)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 33,166 (18,379,851) Switch OLED Model – 14,767 (1,876,296) PlayStation 5 – 11,893 (1,449,424) Switch Lite – 10,503 (4,754,257) Xbox Series S – 4,894 (126,653) Xbox Series X – 1,348 (105,711) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 547 (241,544) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 207 (1,186,843) PlayStation 4 – 78 (7,819,683)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles