Overwatch 2 Beta Kicks Off June 28 for PC and Consoles

Blizzard announced the Overwatch 2 beta will kick off on June 28 on PC and consoles. The beta includes the new hero Junker Queen and a new map.

Sign-ups and more details will be available this Thursday, June 16 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST during a live stream.

"We can’t wait to roll out the beginning of the Overwatch 2 experience on October 4 and introduce an exciting new competitive vision, featuring amazing new content and a reimagining of the iconic heroes, maps, and gameplay that made the original game so compelling," said Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra.

"This is the beginning of an always-on and always-evolving era for the franchise, and a recommitment to serving players with frequent and substantial updates planned well into the future."

#Overwatch2 Beta begins June 28



🎮 PC & Console

👑 Junker Queen & a New Map

✋ Sign-Ups & more details coming June 16 pic.twitter.com/XPJOhfeVjE — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 14, 2022

