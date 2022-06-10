GTAV Tops the New Zealand Charts Once Again - Sales

/ 287 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 5, 2022.

NBA 2K22 remained in second place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 jumped up three spots to take third place. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Elden Ring are both down one spot to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 Red Dead Redemption 2 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Elden Ring FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Gran Turismo 7 Nintendo Switch Sports Risk of Rain 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles