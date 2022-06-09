eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 Ships 500,000 Units - Sales

/ 318 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Konami announced eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 has shipped over 500,000 units. The figure includes digital sales.

eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on April 21.

To celebrate the milestone, Konami is holding a Twitter campaign where fans can win autographed baseballs from multiple Japanese baseball players. Konami is also giving away in-game items like 50,000 power points.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles