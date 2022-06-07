PS5 Best-Selling Console in May 2022 in the UK, Xbox Series X|S Jump 58% - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in May 2022, according to GfK Entertainment.

PS5 had a slow January through March, but sales have improved in April and May. PS5 sales in May were 10 percent higher than in April.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console in May as sales jumped 58 percent month-over-month as there was more Xbox Series X stock available.

The Nintendo Switch took third place with sales down just three percent compared to April.

There were 106,000 game consoles sold in the UK during the month of May, which is up 16 percent compared to April.

So far for 2022, console sales are down 38.3 percent compared to 2021, mainly due to continued stock shortages for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

For 2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch remains the best-selling platform, with the Xbox Series X|S in second place, and the PS5 in third place.

GSD data shows that 1.63 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in May, which is a decrease of 22 percent compared to May 2021. Software sales were also down 32 percent compared to April.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was the best-selling game for a second straight month, despite sales dropping 87 percent month-over-month.

Nintendo Switch Sports was the best-selling game when you only look at retail sales, while FIFA 22 was the best-selling digital game.

Sniper Elite 5 debuted in 12th place as the biggest new release of the month.

Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:

Position Title 1 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) 2 FIFA 22 (EA) 3 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 7 Horizon Forbidden West (Sony) 8 NBA 2K22 (2K Games) 9 WWE 2K22 (2K Games) 10 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA) 11 Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA) 12 Sniper Elite 5 (Rebellion)* 13 Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) 14 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 15 Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Ubisoft) 16 Sonic Mania (Sega) 17 Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)* 18 Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard) 19 Sonic Forces (Sega) 20 The Sims 4 (EA)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

