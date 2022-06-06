PS5 Sales Top 20M, XS Sales Near 15M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 22-28 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 2,258 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 285,220 units sold for the week ending May 28, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 108.47 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 167,565 units to bring its lifetime sales to 20.01 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 127,922 units to bring their lifetime sales to 14.94 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are up by nearly 1,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 61,000 units. PS4 sold 166,644 units for the week ending May 30, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 67,277 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 10,365 units, and the Xbox One sold 571 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 45,365 units (-13.7%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 65,048 (-28.0%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 12,504 units (10.8%).
The PlayStation 4 is down 31,648 units (-75.3%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 16,753 units (-96.7%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 2,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 38,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 11,000 units.
2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 6.48 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.14 million units, and the PlayStation 5 has sold 3.03 million units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 285,220 (108,467,104)
- PlayStation 5 - 167,565 (20,007,679)
- Xbox Series X|S - 127,922 (14,939,038)
- PlayStation 4 - 10,365 (116,903,084)
- Xbox One - 571 (50,528,091)
- Switch - 105,186
- Xbox Series X|S - 73,539
- PlayStation 5 - 69,425
- PlayStation 4 - 6,369
- Xbox One - 466
- Switch - 77,849
- PlayStation 5- 57,022
- Xbox Series X|S - 37,361
- PlayStation 4 - 3,735
- Xbox One - 91
- Switch - 88,343
- PlayStation 5 - 32,626
- Xbox Series X|S - 12,307
- PlayStation 4 - 136
- Xbox One - 9
- Switch - 13,842
- PlayStation 5 - 8,492
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,715
- PlayStation 4 - 125
- Xbox One - 5
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
I had predicted the PS5 and Series would hit 20m and 15m by the first week of June and it looks like
I wasnt that far off. Seeing as Today is June 6th, the next report will have Series passing 15m before June 5th. Switch should hit 109m the week of June 5-11.
Its strange how the ps5 outsells the xbox when the xbox has been available 24/7 on amazon for the past 3 to 4 weeks and I have never seen a ps5 anywhere.
I believe if sony had stock then it would have hit 30 million by now, making it 2:1 of xbox sales which would be the same as last gen.
Only the Series S is available everywhere, the Series X is still just as hard to get as the PS5. In fact, as I write this, Series X is still sold out on Amazon as far as retail goes. The only thing that comes close to the 500 usd mark are used consoles. I wish I could screenshot this to call out your BS, but literally anyone can look it up so its cool.
I do believe the PS5 would be selling more, but it still would not be 2:1 like you claim.
ON ANOTHER NOTE FOR ANYONE LOOKONG FOR A PS5, AMAZON HAS THEM AS I POST THIS, BUT YOU HAVE TO REQUEST AN INVITATION. GO NOW IF YOU WANT TO TRY TO GET IT.
Amazon of which country? It's not necessarily the case everywhere and that's only one retailer.
Sony outselling Xbox 2:1 last generation was in large part due to it's competitor being, well...less competitive. Xbox One launched for $100 more, had a notable performance gap, and controversy surrounding both always online connections and restrictions of used games.
At this time in the Xbox One's lifecycle Sony had secured marketing rights for Call of Duty (thus pushing American's closer to Sony), Sony began making huge marketing deals and other exclusive deals (SFV, FF7 Remake, Destiny, DLC for Batman, etc). Xbox started making price cuts to be competitive in America, but Sony was undercutting their price cuts in Europe thus keeping their lead.
Now? Sony no longer has Call of Duty marketing rights (MS owns Activision...or will). There is less exclusive content between the two consoles from third parties, MS not only has hardware/price parity but they actually have a much cheaper console available, and there has been no controversy on MS's side with regard to used games at all.
Though the chip shortage ABSOLUTELY decreased the gap between Xbox and PS5 this generation, I don't think it would have been 2:1 in favor. At least, not for the entire generation.