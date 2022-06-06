PS5 Sales Top 20M, XS Sales Near 15M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 22-28 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 285,220 units sold for the week ending May 28, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 108.47 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 167,565 units to bring its lifetime sales to 20.01 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 127,922 units to bring their lifetime sales to 14.94 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are up by nearly 1,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 61,000 units. PS4 sold 166,644 units for the week ending May 30, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 67,277 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 10,365 units, and the Xbox One sold 571 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 45,365 units (-13.7%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 65,048 (-28.0%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 12,504 units (10.8%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 31,648 units (-75.3%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 16,753 units (-96.7%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 2,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 38,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 11,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 6.48 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.14 million units, and the PlayStation 5 has sold 3.03 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 285,220 ( 108,467,104 ) PlayStation 5 - 167,565 ( 20,007,679 ) Xbox Series X|S - 127,922 ( 14,939,038 ) PlayStation 4 - 10,365 ( 116,903,084 ) Xbox One - 571 ( 50,528,091 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 105,186 Xbox Series X|S - 73,539 PlayStation 5 - 69,425 PlayStation 4 - 6,369 Xbox One - 466

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 77,849 PlayStation 5- 57,022

Xbox Series X|S - 37,361

PlayStation 4 - 3,735 Xbox One - 91 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 88,343 PlayStation 5 - 32,626 Xbox Series X|S - 12,307 PlayStation 4 - 136 Xbox One - 9

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,842 PlayStation 5 - 8,492

Xbox Series X|S - 4,715 PlayStation 4 - 125 Xbox One - 5 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

