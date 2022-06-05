Rumor: Toys for Bob Developing New Crash Bandicoot - News

Windows Central journalist Jez Corden on the Xbox Chaturdays might have teased that Activision developer Toys for Bob is working on a brand-new Crash Bandicoot game.

Rand al Thor on the podcast predicted Toys for Bob might be working on a Crash Bandicoot game that could be showcased at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase.

Corden replied, "Where did you get that info Rand?" and added "I wasn’t supposed to leak that." This could be a tease a new Crash Bandicoot game is in development.

It was reported last year Toys For Bob could be working on a non-Call of Duty game. The careers page for Toys for Bob at the time had two job openings that specifically mention they are for Call of Duty, while three other openings don't make mention of Call of Duty.

Toys For Bob was founded in 1989 in Novato, California and was acquired by Activision in 2005. The studio has worked on the Skylanders series, Crash Bandicoot series, and most recently Call of Duty: Warzone.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

