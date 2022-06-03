GTAV Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 29, 2022.

NBA 2K22 and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga remained in second and third places, respectively. Elden Ring is up one to fourth place and FIFA 22 is up two spots to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Elden Ring FIFA 22 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla

