Street Fighter 6 Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC

posted 5 hours ago

Capcom announced Street Fighter 6 will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam in 2023.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Street Fighter 6, the next game in the iconic series, will release in 2023!

Take part in the Fighting Ground, which focuses on the classic fighting game experience with modes from previous games in the series.

Two new modes will be available alongside: World Tour, an immersive single-player story experience, and Battle Hub, which will further expand the scope of player communication and engagement.

Your Moment. Your Fight.

Stay tuned for more information!

