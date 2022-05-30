Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong Enters the Swiss Charts - Sales

Nintendo Switch Sports has remained in first place for a third straight week on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 20th week of 2022.

The entire top four remains unchanged. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took second, FIFA 22 took third, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land came in fourth.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong is the only new game in the top 10. It debuted in sixth place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, two multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation exclusive.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 20, 2022: Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Kirby and the Forgotten Land Minecraft Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong - NEW LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Party Superstars Animal Crossing: New Horizons

