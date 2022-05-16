Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained first place on the Italian charts for Week 18, 2022, which ended May 8, 2022.

NBA 2K22 (PS4) re-entered the top 10 in second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) down spot to third place. Minecraft (NS) is up three spots to fourth place. while Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is down one to spot fifth place.

There are six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, two PlayStation 4 titles, and two PlayStation 5 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 18, 2022:

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* NBA 2K22 (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Minecraft (NS) Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS)* Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 22 (NS) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) NBA 2K22 (PS5)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

