Switch Best-Selling Console in Europe in April, PS5 Had Its Best Month of 2022

posted 2 hours ago

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter announced the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform in Europe in April. This is the seventh straight month Switch was the best-selling platform.

The PlayStation 5 in Europe had its best month of 2022 to date in April as there was more stock available.

"Across Europe in April, PS5 had its best month of the year so far," said Dring. "But Nintendo Switch was still the No.1 console, for a seventh consecutive month."

