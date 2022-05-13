NBA 2K22 Beats Nintendo Switch Sports to Top the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 144 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

NBA 2K22 shot up nine places to take first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 8, 2022.

Nintendo Switch Sports dropped down to second place in its second week, while Grand Theft Auto V remained in third place. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga dropped from second to fourth place.

Gran Turismo 7 dropped from fifth to sixth place, while Horizon Forbidden West remained in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

NBA 2K22 Nintendo Switch Sports Grand Theft Auto V LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Elden Ring Gran Turismo 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Horizon Forbidden West Star Wars Battlefront II

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles