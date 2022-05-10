PS5 Best-Selling Console in the UK in April, Switch in 2nd and XSX|S in 3rd - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter announced the PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform in the UK in April, while the Nintendo Switch came in second place, and the Xbox Series X|S in third-place.

The PS5 had its best month in April in the UK as there was more stock available than in any previous month.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as was previously reported broke records for the franchise.

"PS5 had its best month of the year in the UK last month, and was the No.1 platform ahead of Switch. Finally some stock arrived," said Dring. "Lego Star Wars broke records, as we already reported. Otherwise a quiet month."

