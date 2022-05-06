Wolfstride Headed to Switch on May 10 - News

Publisher Raw Fury and developer OTA IMON Studio announced the turn-based tactical combat, Wolfstride, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and May 10.

The game first released for PC via Steam on December 7, 2021.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Live the life of an aspiring Mech combat pilot in a world caught between the last gasps of a simpler time and the shimmering metal of a sprawling metropolis. Use skills and weapons to defeat other mechs in turn-based tactical combat. Make your way to the top by managing repairs, upgrading weapons, and learning new skills. Get to know the locals and build relationships to earn money doing odd jobs for them. Whatever it takes to win the Ultimate Mech Tournament.

Key Features:

Fight – Battle opponents in a classic turn-based combat system. Use Movement Points to outmaneuver opponents. Spend action points to deliver precision strikes and crushing blows. Hone your piloting abilities to dominate the battlefield.

– Battle opponents in a classic turn-based combat system. Use Movement Points to outmaneuver opponents. Spend action points to deliver precision strikes and crushing blows. Hone your piloting abilities to dominate the battlefield. Manage – Keep your mech in top fighting shape and improve its capabilities in the hanger. Get in there and manually fix battle scars between fights. Add and upgrade weapons and skills to match your fighting style. Budget carefully, upgrades cost money you must earn taking odd jobs around town.

– Keep your mech in top fighting shape and improve its capabilities in the hanger. Get in there and manually fix battle scars between fights. Add and upgrade weapons and skills to match your fighting style. Budget carefully, upgrades cost money you must earn taking odd jobs around town. Live – Explore Rain city, one of the last remnants of the old world. Decide where to visit and when. Meet the residents, learn their relationships, and build friendships to get job offers. As a former Yakuza, you know all about doing dirty work, like washing cats.

