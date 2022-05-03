Netflix Showcases First Footage of Sonic Prime Animated Series - News

Netflix in a new sizzle reel released on YouTube has shown the first footage of the upcoming Sonic Prime animated series, along with footage for Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, My Little Pony, Battle Kitty, Dragon Prince, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and more.

You can view the sizzle reel below (Sonic Prime footage starts at 1:49):

Sonic Prime will feature 24 episodes that is designed for kids, families, and long-time fans of the video game franchise. Sonic goes on a "high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption."

The Netflix series will be animated by WildBrain, while Sega will help in its production, distribution, and licensing. Man of Action Entertainment, creators of Ben 10, have been brought on as showrunners and executive producers.

Sonic Prime will premiere on Netflix later this year.

