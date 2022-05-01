Phil Spencer: 'Microsoft Earnings Were a Nice Moment for Xbox' - News

/ 254 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during the recent earnings call with investors revealed the Xbox Series X|S has gained marketshare among the next-generation consoles over the last two quarters.

The Xbox Series X|S was the best-selling next-generation console in the first quarter of 2022 in the US, Canada, UK, and Western Europe. Xbox gaming revenue also grew six percent year-over-year to set a new record for the March quarter.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer via Twitter said the earnings report from Microsoft was a "nice moment for Xbox."

"Coming to the end of a good week. MS earnings were a nice moment for Xbox, it's always great to hear Amy and Satya talk about the progress," said Spencer. "Followed by announce of the Xbox and Bethesda showcase. I just want to say thank you for all the feedback and support, very much appreciated."

Microsoft will hold its Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm PT.

Coming to the end of a good week. MS earnings were a nice moment for Xbox, it's always great to hear Amy and Satya talk about the progress. Followed by announce of the #XboxBethesda showcase. I just want to say thank you for all the feedback and support, very much appreciated. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 29, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles