Kirby and the Forgotten Land Tops Italian Charts, 3 PS5 Games Re-Enter the Charts

posted 1 hour ago

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has remained first place on the Italian charts for Week 15, 2022, which ended April 17, 2022.

Three PlayStation 5 games returned to the top 10 this week signaling a likely improvement to PS5 stock. FIFA 22 (PS5) came in second place, Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) took fourth place, and Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) rounds out the top 10.

There are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, and three PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 15, 2022:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) FIFA 22 (PS5) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) FIFA 22 (PS4) Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (NS) Elden Ring (PS4) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) F1 2021 (PS4) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)

*Retail sales only



