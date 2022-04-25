By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Retakes 1st on the French Charts

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Retakes 1st on the French Charts - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 477 Views

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 15, 2022, according to SELL

Mario kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up three spots to second place, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus has re-entered the top five in third place.

The Nintendo Switch version of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has dropped from first to fourth place in its second week.

FIFA 22 for the PlayStation 4 re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Horizon Forbidden West
  2. Gran Turismo 7
  3. FIFA 22

Xbox Series X|S

  1. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  2. Elden Ring
  3. Forza Horizon 5
PS4
  1. FIFA 22
  2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  3. Gran Turismo 7
Xbox One
  1. FIFA 22
  2. WWE 2K22
  3. Call of Duty: Vanguard
Nintendo Switch
  1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Pokémon Legends: Arceus

3DS

  1. Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Carte Amiibo
  2. Super Mario 3D Land
  3. Super Mario Maker
PC
  1. Farming Simulator 22
  2. Football Manager 2022
  3. Elden Ring - Launch Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.