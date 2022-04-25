Kirby and the Forgotten Land Retakes 1st on the French Charts - Sales

posted 9 hours ago

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 15, 2022, according to SELL.

Mario kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up three spots to second place, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus has re-entered the top five in third place.

The Nintendo Switch version of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has dropped from first to fourth place in its second week.

FIFA 22 for the PlayStation 4 re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7 FIFA 22

Xbox Series X|S

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Elden Ring Forza Horizon 5

PS4 FIFA 22 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gran Turismo 7 Xbox One FIFA 22 WWE 2K22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Nintendo Switch Kirby and the Forgotten Land Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Legends: Arceus 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Carte Amiibo Super Mario 3D Land Super Mario Maker PC Farming Simulator 22 Football Manager 2022 Elden Ring - Launch Edition

