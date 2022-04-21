Way of the Hunter Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 376 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Nine Rocks Games have announced animal hunting game, Way of the Hunter, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG.

With Way of the Hunter, we are going to start a new franchise," said Nine Rocks Games CEO David Durcak. "The Way of the Hunter franchise finally gives this expansive audience of players a hunting experience as rich in story-telling as it is realistic in ballistic simulation.

"To create the best game possible, we’ve assembled a seasoned team of skilled professionals, who worked on games like DayZ or the Cabela’s hunting games before."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Players will take on the role of a seasoned hunter who has just taken over his grandfather’s hunting cabin and the opportunity to proceed with the family tradition of selling high-quality game meat. A variety of biomes provide the player with a vast area of beautiful nature to explore. The hunter is challenged with observing animal tracks while carefully stalking and avoiding detection from the razor-sharp senses of his prey.

Way of the Hunter‘s large selection of authentic hunting equipment and weapons, including licensed guns and scopes, are amplified by realistic handling of firearms and bullet physics. The game features two, vast, open-world hunting territories—one in the United States and one in Europe—each 55 square miles (140 km²) in size and boasting its own simulated wildlife ecosystem. Co-op multiplayer mode allows players to venture out into awe-inspiring nature and share the thrill of the chase during their greatest hunting adventures.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles