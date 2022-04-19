F1 2021 Races to the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has retaken first place on the Italian charts for Week 14, 2022, which ended April 10, 2022.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has entered the charts in its first week. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in third place, the PlayStation 4 version in fifth place, and the Nintendo Switch version in sixth place.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is up two spots to second place and F1 2021 (PS4) has dropped from first to fourth place.

There are five PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, four Nintendo Switch titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 14, 2022:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5) F1 2021 (PS4) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Just Dance 2022 (NS) Elden Ring (PS4) NBA 2K22 (PS4)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

