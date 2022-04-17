Diablo II: Resurrected Sales Top 5 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Blizzard Entertainment and now defunct developer Vicarious Visions announced Diablo II: Resurrected has sold over five million units worldwide since it launched in September 2021.

The game is a remaster of Diablo II and the Lord of Destruction expansion. It takes the 2D sprites from the original game and are now in full 3D with physically-based rendering, dynamic lighting, revamped animations and spell effects in up to 4K resolution.

Diablo II: Resurrected released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 23, 2021.

Developer Vicarious Visions officially merged with Blizzard Entertainment last week and have been renamed to Blizzard Albany as they remain located in Albany, NY.

"We've officially merged with Blizzard Entertainment," reads a message from Vicarious Visions. "Our development team will remain in Albany, NY and fully dedicated to Blizzard games."

