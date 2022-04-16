Microsoft Reportedly Looking Into Ad Integration in Free-to-Play Games - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft is reportedly looking at adding ad integration into free-to-play games. This includes billboard and/or posters for real products in the games themselves, according to Business Insider.

"One of the sources speculated Microsoft isn’t currently interested in collecting a cut of ad revenue because it wants to provide more money-making opportunities to developers who make free-to-play games," reads the report via VideoGamesChronicle.

Two sources say that Microsoft "moving cautiously and intends to create a 'private marketplace,' where only select brands can insert ads into games in a way that doesn’t disrupt the gameplay experience." The advertisements will be things like "digitally rendered billboards in a car racing game."

The report added, "Insider was unable to learn if Xbox will also offer other types of in-game ad units, like avatar skins or video ads that play in gaming lobbies. Insider was also unable to determine if Microsoft has pitched the Xbox offer to advertisers yet."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

