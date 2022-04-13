Gamescom Asia 2022 Set for October 20 to 23 - News

Gamescom announced Gamescom Asia 2022 is set to run from October 20 to 23 and will take place at the Suntec Convention & Exhibition Center in Singapore.

Gamescom Asia 2022 will be a hybrid event with in-person and online programs. Attendees will be able to watch live shows, play game demos, and more.

The kickoff will start a day earlier on October 19 with an online showcase. The trade conference will run on October 20 and 21, the exhibition itself will run from October 20 to 22, and a closing online showcase will take place on October 23.

Industry professionals and developers will be given access to the venue from October 20 to 22, while fans can attend on October 21 and 22.

Speakers for Gamescom Asia 2022 include Riot Games’ Head of Corporate Development Brendan Mulligan, EA DICE’s Head of Design Fawzi Mesmar, Microsoft Xbox Asia Director for Gaming in Asia, Jeremy Hinton, and more.

