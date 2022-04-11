Kirby and the Forgotten Land Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 13, 2022, according to SELL.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) and Mario kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second and third places, respectively.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) remained in fourth place, while Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) has re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Next-Level Edition

Xbox Series X|S

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Next-Level Edition Forza Horizon 5 Elden Ring

PS4 Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West Elden Ring Xbox One FIFA 22 WWE 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Kirby and the Forgotten Land Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Carte Amiibo Andro Dunos II Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Syberia: The World Before Deluxe Edition Elden Ring - Launch Edition Farming Simulator 22

