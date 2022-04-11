By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Once Again Tops the French Charts

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Once Again Tops the French Charts

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 318 Views

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 13, 2022, according to SELL

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) and Mario kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second and third places, respectively.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) remained in fourth place, while Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) has re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Gran Turismo 7
  2. Horizon Forbidden West
  3. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Next-Level Edition

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Next-Level Edition
  2. Forza Horizon 5
  3. Elden Ring
PS4
  1. Gran Turismo 7
  2. Horizon Forbidden West
  3. Elden Ring
Xbox One
  1. FIFA 22
  2. WWE 2K22
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
Nintendo Switch
  1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  2. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3DS

  1. Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Carte Amiibo
  2. Andro Dunos II
  3. Luigi's Mansion 2
PC
  1. Syberia: The World Before Deluxe Edition
  2. Elden Ring - Launch Edition
  3. Farming Simulator 22

