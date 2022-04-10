LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tops the Steam Charts, Steam Deck Takes 2nd Place - Sales

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in its first week of release has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 14, 2022, which ended April 10, 2022.

Other versions of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga also took fourth, fifth, and sixth places.

Valve's all-in-one portable PC gaming device, the Steam Deck, took second place for another week, while the Valve Index VR Kit dropped from fourth to seventh place.

Elden Ring after spending many weeks in first place has fallen to third place. Sea of Thieves has re-entered the top 10 in eighth place, Dread Hunger is in ninth place, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Steam Deck Elden Ring LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition Pre-order LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Pre-order Valve Index VR Kit Sea of Thieves Dread Hunger Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

