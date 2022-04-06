Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 27, 2022.

Kirby And The Forgotten Land debuted in fourth place.

Elden Ring is down one spot to second place and Battlefield 2042 re-entered the top 10 in third place. Grand Theft Auto V is down three spots to fifth place, while FIFA 22 is up one spot to sixth place. Gran Turismo 7 fell from fourth to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - New Elden Ring Battlefield 2042 Kirby And The Forgotten Land - NEW Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 Gran Turismo 7 WWE 2K22 NBA 2K22 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

