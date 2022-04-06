Dune: Spice Wars Arrives April 26 for Steam Early Access - News

Publisher Funcom and developer Shiro Games announced the real-time strategy game, Dune: Spice Wars, will launch for PC via Steam Early Access on April 26.

The Early Access version of the game will include the core experience, four playable factions, full political, spying, and warfare systems. There will be a number of updates throughout Early Access that will add new content, including multiplayer, new playable faction, and a full campaign.

"With so many massive Dune fans in the studio, the excitement I see every day of working with this universe is very real, and we hope this comes across in the game," said Shiro Games CEO Sebastien Vidal. "With all this passion for the source material, and all the know-how we’ve gathered from making Northgard, we can’t wait to put this game into players’ hands."

Here is an overview of the game:

This union between real-time strategy and 4X elements, based on Frank Herbert’s sci-fi masterpiece, Dune, pits four factions against each other on the desert planet of Arrakis, the only source of the most valuable resource in the universe: spice.

Along with the Early Access release, the fourth playable faction has also been revealed today as the Fremen. With a greater capacity to move across and withstand the open desert, less chance to attract colossal sandworms, and an improved ability to ally with hidden Sietches (neutral native settlements), the Fremen are uniquely poised to expand their area of influence in order to control the planet. Discover everything about the native desert survivors in today’s new Fremen reveal.

Balance military power, infiltration, political influence, and resource production as either the Atreides, Harkonnen, Smugglers, or Fremen, each with their own distinct strengths and weaknesses. Explore the desert, expand, and seize control: The spice must flow.

