Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Launches April 27 for PS5 and PC

Developer Sharkmob announced the free-to-play battle royale game, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, will leave Early Access and officially launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on April 27.

"After a successful Early Access period, Sharkmob has been implementing feedback from the game’s community and we can’t wait to show fans how the game has progressed," said Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt David Sirland.

"We’re delighted to be bringing the game to a new audience of PlayStation 5 players and are excited to be launching the full game this April in all its glory."

View a trailer of the PS5 version of the game:

Here is an overview of the PS5 version of the game:

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt has been made even more immersive on the PlayStation 5 version of the game with high quality graphics, exciting DualSense Controller features and epic Tempest 3D Audio. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is free-to-play for all players, but for something extra special, fans can pre-order the PlayStation 5 Founder’s Ultimate Edition of the game, which comes with over 100 additional cosmetics items for players to customize their characters even more and 1,000 Tokens of in-game currency to purchase vanity items or the game’s Battle Pass.

Key Features:

Prague in Detail – Players will battle to dominate the night in a highly detailed rendition of Prague’s Old Town and can choose between Quality Mode for the best rendering quality running in 4K at 30 frames per second, or Performance Mode, to experience Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt at 60 frames per second rendered in 1440P.

– Players will battle to dominate the night in a highly detailed rendition of Prague’s Old Town and can choose between Quality Mode for the best rendering quality running in 4K at 30 frames per second, or Performance Mode, to experience Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt at 60 frames per second rendered in 1440P. Immersive Audio Technology – The PlayStation Tempest 3D Audio technology provides an expansive soundscape in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, allowing players to identify nearby threats, or the direction bullets are being fired from to outsmart their fanged opponents.

– The PlayStation Tempest 3D Audio technology provides an expansive soundscape in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, allowing players to identify nearby threats, or the direction bullets are being fired from to outsmart their fanged opponents. Thrilling Battle at Your Fingertips – The DualSense wireless controller takes Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt‘s fast-paced, visceral gameplay to the next level. The adaptive triggers and vibrations let players feel the weight of the battle, feeling the impact of each powerful attack and weapon.

– The DualSense wireless controller takes Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt‘s fast-paced, visceral gameplay to the next level. The adaptive triggers and vibrations let players feel the weight of the battle, feeling the impact of each powerful attack and weapon. Light Up the Night – The controller’s light also guides you through the game. It lights up based on team color or when players are tracked down by opponents and blood hunted.

– The controller’s light also guides you through the game. It lights up based on team color or when players are tracked down by opponents and blood hunted. Ears of a Bat – The speakers on the DualSense controller will bring the immersion up a notch with high fidelity sounds for consumables or when feeding on mortals.

PlayStation 5 Founder’s Ultimate Edition

Available to pre-order now, The Founder’s Ultimate Edition for PlayStation 5 includes a one-of-a-kind, PlayStation 5-exclusive epic Samurai mask, two PlayStation 5-exclusive killer outfits: Headrush and Fast Forward. It also comes with over 100 items—from stylish outfits and hairdos to exquisite piercings and tattoos. Players will also receive 1,000 Tokens to spend in the in-game store to purchase either the Battle Pass or new vanity items. Available to pre-order now for $59.99 or equivalent regional cost via PlayStation Store.

