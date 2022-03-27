Kirby and the Forgotten Sets Record for Biggest Kirby Launch in the UK - Sales

Publisher Nintendo and developer HAL Laboratory have released Kirby and the Forgotten Land for the Nintendo Switch last Friday.

The platformer has set a record in the UK for the biggest opening week ever for the Kirby franchise, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring. It is already the fifth best-selling Kirby game after just one week.

"Kirby and The Forgotten Land is No.1 in the UK boxed retail charts this week," said Dring. "It comfortably beat Tiny Tina (which is at No.2).

"It is the biggest ever Kirby launch by a big margin, and is already the fifth biggest Kirby game ever in the UK after just 1 week.

"Obviously, it’s still a small series for Nintendo. The launch is a little below that of last year’s Metroid Dread."

